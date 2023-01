The Dutch Cabinet will consider the issue of supplying F-16 fighters to Ukraine if the Kyiv government makes such a request. This was reported by the NL Times on Friday, January 20, citing a statement by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

The publication notes that Hoekstra during the parliamentary debate said that the Cabinet will consider a request to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine "with an open mind." Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands is ready to help pay for modern Leopard 2 tanks that other countries will send to Ukraine.

“We are waiting for Germany’s position on this, but I am in favor of trying to find a solution and sending tanks to Ukraine. Every time, we have shown that we are able, together, to provide Ukraine with what they need,” Ollongren emphasized.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands sends only what Ukraine asks, and now Kyiv mainly needs heavy weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine began at the American Ramstein airbase.

On January 20, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on the Allies to provide weapons to Ukraine due to a turning point in the war.

On January 19, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the British authorities intend to transfer 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine.