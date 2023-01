Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak drew attention to the fact that in Moscow air defense is placed directly on the roofs of houses and suggested that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov condemn this.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President announced this on January 20 on Twitter.

"Does Lavrov want to once again talk about international humanitarian law and Russian air defense in residential areas?" said Podoliak.

He also called on the Russian dictator Putin and his speaker Dmitry Peskov to explain the concept of the so-called "three-day special operation" and prove that "everything is going according to plan."

Recall that yesterday it became known that the Russian leadership began to place air defense systems on the roofs of a number of buildings in the Russian capital.

On January 19, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev admitted that Russia could lose in the war.

On January 19, the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that Ukraine would be able to end the war by the end of 2023 and liberate all the occupied territories.

At the same time, on January 19, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov was forced to convince the public that in fact Russian President Vladimir Putin was alive.