Reintegration Ministry Excludes Kyiv From List Of Territories Of Possible Hostilities

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has excluded Kyiv from the list of territories of possible hostilities. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By order of the Ministry of Reintegration, the city of Kyiv is excluded from the list of territories of possible hostilities," the statement reads.

On December 6, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1364, which defines the mechanism for forming a single list of territories where hostilities are (were) being conducted or temporarily occupied by Russia.

This list is periodically updated by the relevant order of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Thus, by Order No. 14 dated January 13, 2023, amendments were made to the List of territories on which hostilities are (were) conducted or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

According to the order, Kyiv is excluded from the list of territories of possible hostilities.

This order of the Ministry of Reintegration was registered by the Ministry of Justice on January 16, 2023.

The Ministry of Reintegration approves the order in agreement with the Ministry of Defense based on the proposals of the relevant regional and Kyiv city military administrations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Mykola Povoroznyk, said that powerful fortifications and other defense structures have been built near Kyiv, and the city has strategic reserves of all the resources necessary for life.

When asked whether the capital of Ukraine is ready for a possible re-offensive of the occupiers from Belarus, Povoroznyk replied that Kyiv is fortified and 100% secured.