The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) asks the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to sentence the former head of Boryspil International Airport Yevhen Dykhne to 5 years in prison.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by SACPO.

In the High Anti-Corruption Court, a debate was held in the case regarding the accusation of the former head of the Boryspil International Airport state enterprise and the head of the lease relations service for abuse of office, which caused more than UAH 16.5 million in damages to the airport.

In his speech, the prosecutor emphasized the completeness of the collected evidence, as well as the important aspects of individual materials in the case.

Concluding his speech, the prosecutor asked the court to impose a sentence of 5 years in prison for the former head of the Boryspil International Airport state enterprise and 4 years for the head of the department.

The next meeting will be held on February 8.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during the years 2014-2019, officials of the state-owned enterprise transferred premises to business entities on the basis of pre-lease agreements.

However, it turned out that the above-mentioned property belongs to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and only the State Property Fund of Ukraine has the right to lease it according to the appropriate tender procedure.

Despite this, in violation of current legislation, officials illegally transferred the specified premises to entrepreneurs at an undervalued price, as a result of which the state enterprise suffered losses in the amount of more than UAH 16.5 million.

The actions of Dykhne and the head of the service are qualified by the signs of the crime provided for in Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 5.3 million for the former head of the international airport Boryspil (Kyiv Region).

Dykhne was suspected of illegally disposing of the property of the Boryspil International Airport, which resulted in over UAH 16.5 million in losses to the state.