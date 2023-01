Voting in the European Parliament for a resolution demanding that Russia's political and military leadership be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is an important precedent for the possibility of sentencing Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and all military and political leaders of these two countries. Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra wrote about this on Facebook.

The Deputy Minister noted that 472 MEPs supported the demands to prosecute the political and military leadership of Russia and Belarus for aggression against Ukraine.

"There is still a lot of work to be done, but I am delighted with this news. This is not just a statement by an individual politician, but a document itself. Precedent, another stage for restoring justice. MEPs call for the creation of an International Tribunal, which will have enough authority to sentence Putin, Lukashenko and all military and political leaders of these two countries," said Mudra.

The European Parliament also called on the EU and member states, partners and allies to take part in a discussion on the legal possibility of using Russia's sovereign assets to compensate for violations of international law in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, the European Parliament supported a resolution on the creation of a tribunal to prosecute the top leadership of Russia and Belarus for crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

On January 17, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov called for the creation of a special international Tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

On December 1, it became known that in France, together with Ukraine, they began to create a special tribunal for Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.