High Council Of Justice Holds Its First Meeting In New Composition

The High Council of Justice (HCJ) held its first meeting in its new composition.

This was reported by the press center of the HCJ, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 19, 15 members took part in the meeting of the High Council of Justice: T. Bondarenko, O. Blazhivska, Yu. Bokova, S. Burlakov, V. Kniazev, O. Kovbiy, A. Kotelevets, D. Lukyanov, R. Maselko, M. Moroz, I. Plakhtiy, O. Popikova, V. Salikhov, O. Sasevych, H. Usyk.

The High Council of Justice decided to support the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On approval of the State anti-corruption program for 2023-2025" with the comments and proposals set out in the appendix to this decision.

The HCJ also decided to postpone consideration of the issue of approving the staff list of the High Council of Justice for 2023.

Also, the HCJ decided to postpone consideration of the issue of distribution of cases (materials), except for complaints about a judge's disciplinary misconduct and complaints about the decision to bring a judge or prosecutor to disciplinary responsibility.

The next meeting will be held on January 23.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 19th Extraordinary Congress of Judges elected all 8 members of the High Council of Justice according to their quota, which unblocked the work of the HCJ, which had been blocked for almost a year.

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada has transferred part of the functions of the High Council of Justice to the Council of Judges and the head of the Supreme Court because of the High Council of Justice’s inability to exercise its powers.

The work of the High Council of Justice has been blocked since Thursday, February 24, as 10 members of the High Council of Justice resigned early.