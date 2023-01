U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns secretly visited Kyiv late last week and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

According to the publication, Burns arrived in Ukraine to inform Zelenskyy of his expectations about Russia's military plans for the coming weeks and months.

According to sources, Zelenskyy and Ukrainian intelligence officials discussed how long Ukraine could look forward to continuing aid from the United States and the West after Republicans won a majority in the House of Representatives of Congress.

Burns emphasized the urgency of the moment on the battlefield and acknowledged that at some point assistance would be harder to come by, the people said.

“Zelenskyy and his aides came away from last week’s meeting with the impression that the Biden administration’s support for Kyiv remains strong and the USD 45 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine passed by Congress in December would last at least through July or August, those familiar with the discussion said. Kyiv is less certain about the prospects of Congress passing another multibillion-dollar supplemental assistance package as it did last spring, they said,” the publication reports, citing sources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the head of the CIA, Burns, secretly visited Ukraine and met with Zelenskyy.