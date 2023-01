The special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kryla is creating its own flotilla of FPV (First Person View) kamikaze drones. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kryla special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense is creating its own flotilla of FPV kamikaze drones. Today, this type of drone has become a truly revolutionary means of warfare. After all, FPV drones provide an opportunity to collect invaluable intelligence and are literally used as sniper weapons from a distance of up to 10 kilometers," the message says.

It is noted that the installed cameras and modern means of communication allow the operator to control the aircraft in "real time" mode, while remaining at a safe distance, this helps save the lives of the Ukrainian defenders and effectively destroy the equipment and personnel of the enemy.

"The special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kryla is starting to collect funds for the purchase of 1,000 FPV drones for a new strike group, which will soon defend Ukraine along the entire front line," the intelligence agency reports.

The project is being implemented together with the Starlife-Charity charity fund, which has been helping various divisions of the Defense Intelligence since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the collection of funds through the United24 platform, created to collect donations in support of Ukraine, for the "Army of Drones".

In late December, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that almost a thousand drones purchased as part of the "Army of Drones" project are already helping the defenders of Ukraine defeat the Russian invaders.