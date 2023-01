The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) postponed the selection of a preventive measure for the former head of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Andrii Kobolev until January 23.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 19, the High Anti-Corruption Court began considering the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) detectives, approved by the SACPO prosecutor, to apply a preventive measure to the former head of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The prosecutor announced the content of the petition for the application of a preventive measure to the suspect, and the materials used to justify it were examined at the court session.

After that, the court granted the request of the defense and announced a break in the session until 11:00 a.m. on January 23.

Kobolev was served with suspicion of abusing his official position by paying himself bonuses for more than UAH 229 million.

He is accused of committing a crime provided for in Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor in the court insisted on applying to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of making a bail in the amount of UAH 365 million.

Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, said that he returned to Ukraine before he was served with suspicion.