The leadership of the OSCE was indignant after statements that 50 armored vehicles of the OSCE mission, which the occupiers stole in the Luhansk Region, and now want to transfer to the military.

This was stated by the representatives of the European Union during the meeting of the Permanent Council of the OSCE in Vienna, Ukrinform reports.

"For the past 11 months, the Russian Federation has been attacking not only Ukraine, but also the fundamental principles and values of the OSCE. Since April 2022, Russia has been illegally detaining three OSCE SMM personnel on dubious charges. Last weekend, we received new alarming reports of the alleged transfer of more than 50 armored vehicles of SMM from Russia to eastern Ukraine, where they could be used to support an aggressive war against Ukraine. This is unacceptable," the statement emphasized.

The OSCE also recalled that the “LDNR” groups, which are controlled by the Russian Federation, hold employees of the organization. They, like the property of the mission, were demanded to be returned.

In addition, the OSCE asks to explain how the cars ended up in the hands of the Russians and how they were used in the occupied territories.

The mandate of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, which was created in March 2014 at the request of the Government of Ukraine, expired on March 31, 2022. The OSCE was unable to agree on the extension of the mission's mandate due to Russia's position.