In Ukraine, electricity production increased due to the completion of repair of one of the CHPP units, a small increase in generation at other CHPPs and HPPs. This was stated in a message on Facebook by NEC Ukrenergo on Friday, January 20.

Ukrenergo notes that electricity producers and regional power distribution companies are constantly working on the restoration of damaged facilities affected by enemy attacks, however, after each subsequent Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, restoration becomes increasingly difficult and takes longer, the company notes.

"Electricity consumption: it is forecast to be slightly higher than on Thursday. At the same time, electricity production has increased due to the exit from repair of one of the CHPP units, a small increase in generation at other CHPs and HPPs, as well as RES. The capacity deficit has decreased, but is still significant. In the evening peak generation can cover a little more than ¾ of consumption," the report said.

The deficit in the network persists due to damage to power plants (generating capacity) and high-voltage networks, and the latest attack by the Russian Federation on January 14 significantly damaged several power units of thermal power plants. Consumption limits for the whole day have been established for all regional power distribution companies. At the same time, each regional power distribution company in its region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages.

Ukrenergo informs that on the evening of January 19, as a result of shelling, the power transmission line, which provides power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was again disconnected. The line was quickly put back into operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, Kyiv will apply power outages schedules.

On January 15, the press service of the Ukrenergo company stated that power outages may become longer due to Russia's latest massive missile attack and an increase in electricity shortages.

Also, on January 15, DTEK urged Ukrainians to prepare for "difficult days" due to damage to the energy infrastructure and reduction in generation due to a massive missile attack on January 14.