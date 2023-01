An air defense complex was spotted near the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow.

This was reported by the Sirena publication.

The video was shot on January 6, near the village of Zareche, Odintsovo city district of Moscow. Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo is located 10 kilometers from the location of the complex.

The complex was detected by a loud sound. By assumption, this is the Pantsir S1.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, it became known earlier that the air defense system was installed on the roof of the building of the military authority of the Russian Federation. Also, the Pantsir-S1 air defense system appeared on other high-rise buildings of the capital of the aggressor state.

Ukrainians could not ignore such events and created various memes on this topic.

On January 19, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev admitted that Russia could lose the war.

On January 19, the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that Ukraine will be able to end the war by the end of 2023 and liberate all occupied territories.