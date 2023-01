On January 20, the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine began at the Ramstein American air base in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. At the opening of the meeting in the format of a video conference, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants, reports The Guardian.

"You are strong people from powerful countries. I urge you to make such decisions that can deprive Russian evil of any power... It is in your power to guarantee artillery and aircraft that will suppress terror. It is in your power to win," he said, addressing world politicians.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Kremlin must lose, because its goal is to destroy nations.

"We don't have time. Time is of the essence. We must act quickly," he stressed.

"We need defense and combat tanks. Every weapon is important," the President added.

Before the start of the meeting, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told what they are expecting from the Ramstein meeting:

More air defense systems;

Weapons for offensive operations (tanks, howitzers, ammunition);

Systematic supply of ammunition + service and repair of weapons and equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland has decided to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition. Poland expects that Western countries will transfer up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.

On January 18, the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Inara Murniece, said that her country will transfer a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the near future.

On January 19, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the British authorities intend to transfer 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine.

The Danish government also announced that it will transfer 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine.

A total of 11 NATO countries announced new military aid to Ukraine.