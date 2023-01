Russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, near a kindergarten. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Friday, January 20.

Kyrylenko reported that a Russian missile fell near a kindergarten in Kramatorsk, the consequences of this strike are being established.

Also under Russian fire were:

On the Volnovakha direction, Vuhledar and Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community and Vesele of the Komarska community - without victims.

On the Donetsk direction, the Kurakhivska community was shelled during the day: a house was damaged in Kurakhove, and there were also airstrikes on Hirnyk and nearby villages. In the morning, Avdiyivka survived two massive artillery barrages - no one was injured.

On the Horlivka direction - 1 person was killed in Bakhmut, 1 person was injured in Ivanivske of the Bakhmut community. At night, Chasiv Yar was affected: 4 houses and a kindergarten were damaged. Tense situation in the Soledar community: under fire are Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviyivka and the outskirts of Soledar.

In the Lysychansk direction, 2 people were killed in Drobysheve. Also in the community, 4 houses were damaged in Zakitne, Lyman, Torske and Zarichne were fired upon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, January 19, the Zaporizhzhia Region experienced a record shelling. The Russian invaders hit the region 171 times.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 90 times with various types of weapons, as a result of which one person was killed.

On January 20, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 16 settlements in three regions.