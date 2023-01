Yesterday, the Zaporizhzhia Region experienced a record shelling - the Russian occupiers hit the region 171 times. One person is injured. Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this in Telegram.

"We continue to protect our region from the enemy's invasion. The invader's attempts to become the owner of someone else's land have failed, although the intensity of the enemy's fire continues to increase. Last day, we experienced a record 171 shellings, and 22 more reports were added about the destruction of the houses and apartments of civilians as a result of shells and rockets," the statement says.

In total, 26 settlements in territories of the region free of enemy were shelled during the day.

"The communities in the firing line suffer the most, as before - Stepnohirsk, Orikhiv and Huliaipole are on fire again. Tavriyska community has been shelled since the very morning. Enemy artillery and Grads are causing destruction and do not give rest. There is currently one wounded person in Huliaipole. In addition, violating all the rules of warfare, the enemy uses incendiary ammunition. But the terrorist state's bid to intimidate the civilian population is failing," Starukh wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on January 18 increased by 760 to 118,530 killed, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 helicopter and 14 artillery systems of the occupiers.

It was also reported that anti-aircraft fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft in the Soledar area.