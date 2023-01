Over the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 90 times with various types of weapons, as a result of which one person was killed.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych.

"Peaceful populated areas of the region were attacked with artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks and UAVs. The Russian army shelled Kherson 19 times: they hit the residential quarters of the city. Enemy shells hit residential buildings. Last day, one person was killed due to Russian aggression, three residents of the Kherson Region were captured wounds of varying degrees of severity," Yanushevych informed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces do not stop looting in the temporarily occupied territories. In the settlements of Hornostayivka, Kayiry, Bratoliubivka, and Nyzhni Sirohozy of the Kherson Region, the occupiers, moving in groups of 10-15 people, search the empty homes of local residents and take away all household appliances and furniture.

Rescuers also put out a fire in the premises of the Red Cross in Kherson. The fire broke out on January 15 after the city was once again shelled by the Russian military.