Thanks to the cooperation with partners Ukrainian Media Fund and Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation, in the most difficult year for the existence of many media, the national Union of Kournalists of Ukraine (NUJU) was able to financially support more than 40 Ukrainian editorial offices for a total amount of more than EUR 80,000. This was told by the head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Serhii Information on the official page of the NUJU in Telegram is citing him.

In particular, it is about the media that were and are participants in the "We are from Ukraine!" and "Journalists are important" projects. On the recommendation of the Union, creating materials about brave, self-sacrificing Ukrainian men and women, as well as the work of fellow journalists during the war, the media received funding from Polish and Scandinavian organizations through the NUJU.

Among the permanent participants of the projects are 29 regional and local editorial offices and 7 all-Ukrainian ones. The collectives of these media have already created almost 600 author's materials within the framework of these initiatives.