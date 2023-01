A group of 11 North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) countries has pledged to provide new military assistance to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. This was reported by Reuters on Thursday, January 19.

"The West must stay united and continue to support Ukraine with military aid. What Ukraine needs most is heavy weaponry ... The hardest battles are still ahead," Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told a news conference in his home country, held jointly with his British counterpart and other officials.

The agency reports that the United States and Germany tried on Thursday to resolve a stand-off over the Leopard, which the German government has so far resisted supplying to Ukraine, but no conclusion has so far been communicated. In exchange, representatives of NATO member states announced that Ukraine would receive weapons. Reuters notes that during a meeting on Friday, January 20, at the German Ramstein air base, potential deliveries of Leopard tanks to Ukraine will be one of the main topics on the discussion agenda.

Within hours of the meeting, the Danish government announced that it would hand over 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland decided to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Poland expects Western countries to hand over up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.

On January 18, Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece said that her country would transfer a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the near future.

On January 19, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the British authorities intend to transfer 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine.