In 2022, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) reduced steel production 4.1 times or by 3.72 million tons year over year to 1.2 million tons.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2022, pig iron production also decreased 3.3 times to 1.6 million tons, rolled steel production - 4.2 times to 1.1 million tons, ore production - 2.3 times to 11.6 million tons, concentrate production - 2.4 times to 4.5 million tons.

It is noted that due to the full-scale war in Ukraine, the reduction of export opportunities and limitations in energy supply, the production facilities of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih were loaded for no more than 20-25% during 2022.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the company increased pig iron production by 7.9% to 5.34 million tons, rolled products - by 5.6% to 4.6 million tons, steel - by 5.2% to 4.92 million tons, concentrate - by 3.2% to 11 million tons, iron ore production - by 3.2% to 26.4 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant paid UAH 2.8 billion in rent for iron ore production in 2022.

A total of 95.1283% of the plant's shares belong to Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long rolled products, in particular fittings and wire rods.