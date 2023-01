There are currently 6 Russian missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea, so there is a threat of missile strikes, both single strikes and mass attacks are possible. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, reported this on the air of the telethon.

"The ship group (in the Black Sea, - ed.) continues to keep almost the same composition, although some rotation is observed by us, it is somehow connected with the storm. The sea is stormy, the sea continues to support our position, as they say," Humeniuk emphasized.

According to her, 6 enemy missile carriers are currently on combat duty. Including 2 submarines, the total salvo can reach 40 Kalibr missiles.

"This is quite a powerful readiness. We can talk about the danger of both single missile strikes and preparations for a massive missile strike, because a certain activity of aviation is also observed. Despite the fact that they stated that it would be "exercises", but educational and training flight can turn into an attack," Humeniuk explained.

In her turn, she called on Ukrainians to be very attentive to reports of an air alert.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 14, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. The capital was attacked by S-400 (S-300) anti-aircraft guided missiles from the north. Later, the terrorist state used high-precision weapons: Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, Kh-59 guided air missiles against critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine.

On January 14, during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, the entrance of an apartment building in Dnipro was destroyed.