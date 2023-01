Naftogaz Ex-Head Kobolev Returned To Ukraine Before He Was Served With Suspicion

The former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Andrii Kobolev returned to Ukraine before he was served with suspicion.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A short comment on the news about the suspicion. Understanding that its preparation was taking place, when I was abroad, I immediately returned to Ukraine so as not to give a reason for accusations that I ran away or was hiding somewhere. I am definitely not going to do this, but I am going to prove myself right," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is asking the court to choose a preventive measure for Kobolev in the form of an arrest with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 365 million.

Kobolev was served with suspicion for paying himself bonuses worth USD 10 million.