On land in the south as a whole, the situation is stabilizing, but it remains difficult. At the same time, the occupiers are shelling Ukrainian positions from the Kinburn Spit. This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the South Security and Defense Forces Natalya Humeniuk.

"We continue to fight. There are still achievements... The enemy tries to pull forces there (to the Kinburn Spit. - Ed.) in order to continue to shell peaceful settlements and destroy the port infrastructure of the Ochakove area," Humeniuk explained.

She added that so far the Defense Forces have no control over the spit, since the Russians have a land corridor that allows additional forces to be transferred there.

"We continue to work methodically, we remind you that we are trying to keep powerful fire control over this area. But it is too early to talk about the absolute expulsion of the enemy, since they have there a corridor on land, from which they can pull additional forces from the left-bank, not yet de-occupied territory of the Kherson Region. They try to do this when they drag the MLRS there in order to then roam the settlements," the spokeswoman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces destroyed Russian groups and enemy equipment on the Kinburn Spit.

The losses of Russian troops in January 18 increased by 760 to 118,530 killed, and the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1 helicopter and 14 artillery systems of the invaders last day.