USA Announces USD 2.5 Billion In Military Aid To Ukraine. What Weapons Will AFU Receive

On the evening of January 19, the Pentagon confirmed the allocation of another package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 2.5 billion.

This is reported by European Pravda.

According to the list, the package includes additional ammunition for the HIMARS and NASAMS systems, as well as, as previously expected, 90 Stryker infantry fighting vehicles with 20 mine rollers and 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with 590 TOW anti-tank missiles and 295,000 rounds of 25 mm ammunition.

Also, the USA will transfer to Ukraine eight Avenger air defense systems, 53 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP), 350 high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV), 20,000 155-mm artillery shells; approximately 600 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells, 95,000 105-mm artillery shells and approximately 11,800 120-mm mortar mines.

In addition, the military aid package includes 12 ammunition supply vehicles, 6 command and staff vehicles, 22 tactical weapons towing vehicles, high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARM), about 2,000 anti-tank missiles, more than 3 million small arms ammunition, mine clearance equipment barriers, Claymore antipersonnel ammunition, night vision devices, spare parts and other field equipment.

As expected, the package does not include the longer-range ATACMS missiles that Ukraine has long requested, nor the Abrams tanks, on the latter the United States explain this with logistical and maintenance difficulties that may arise.

This is already the 30th military aid package allocated to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority mechanism. We will remind you that the volume of the largest military aid packages provided by the USA for Ukraine amounted to more than USD 3 billion.

Total U.S. military aid to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 thus already exceeds USD 26.7 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland has decided to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition. Poland expects that Western countries will transfer up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.

On January 18, the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Inara Murniece, said that her country will transfer a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the near future.

On January 19, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the British authorities intend to transfer 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine.

The Danish government also announced that it will transfer 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine.

A total of 11 NATO countries announced new military aid to Ukraine.