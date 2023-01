On Friday, January 20, Ukrenergo gives Kyiv 952 MW for consumption. This will cover 60% of the city's needs, so the capital remains on schedules. YASNO Director General Serhii Kovalenko announced this.

He noted that there were stabilization power outages in Kyiv on Thursday. The limitations are still significant, so the light gray areas of the schedule were also turned off.

In general, since the beginning of the war, the level of payments for utility services has fallen. Therefore, the amount of funds that are received for network repairs and keeping them in good condition has now also decreased.

"Despite the electricity restrictions and all the inconveniences associated with them, it is important that everyone pays for the consumed electricity on time. Since 20% of the tariff is the cost of network operation," Kovalenko noted.

He emphasized that timely payment now will help support the energy infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, the press service of the Ukrenergo company stated that the terms of power outages may become longer due to the latest massive Russian missile attack and an increase in the electricity deficit.

Also, on January 15, DTEK urged Ukrainians to prepare for "difficult days" due to damage to the energy infrastructure and reduction in generation due to a massive missile attack on January 14.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Region is returning to stabilization schedules of power outages.