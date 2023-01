During the current 24 hours, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 21 strikes against the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 21 strikes on enemy concentration areas and 6 - on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems," it says.

And Ukrainian missile forces and gunners hit 6 control points, 7 enemy concentration areas and the occupiers' ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on January 18 increased by 760 to 118,530 killed, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 helicopter and 14 artillery systems of the occupiers.

It was also reported that anti-aircraft fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft in the Soledar area.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the Russian occupiers are destroying the health care system in the temporarily occupied territories. The civilian population is unable to receive the necessary specialized medical care.