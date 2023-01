Men Will Not Be Obliged To Return To Ukraine, But Those Who Remain Will Not Be Allowed To Leave - Venislavskyi

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, Fedir Venislavskyi, reported that there is no support in the Verkhovna Rada for introducing the obligation to return conscripts to Ukraine, and bills on lifting the ban on leaving are not being discussed.

He told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Unfortunately, a large part of the conscripts deliberately continues to go abroad in order to avoid mobilization and service in the military forces, by all means and by lies. There is no support for the idea of their return in the Verkhovna Rada hall among the factions. We can hardly expect that this bill will be updated in the near future," the MP noted.

He emphasized that, at the same time, the issue of the ban on the departure of conscripts is very relevant and a certain dissonance arises: those in Ukraine cannot leave, and those who somehow left are not fulfilling their constitutional duty.

"This issue is not being discussed at the moment," he answered the question of whether the Verkhovna Rada is discussing the adoption of bills on the permission to leave certain categories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Mazurashu (Servant of the People) proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to allow men to be sent abroad for a monthly payment.