The entire Black Sea coastline is protected against enemy landings. The command keeps the counterforces on alert. This was stated by the commander of the troops of the South military command, Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, the Military Media Center reports.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the entire Black Sea coast line, in particular in the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions, has been protected from the landing of enemy landing forces.

"Our task is not to leave a chance for the enemy to implement criminal plans. The Russians were unable to implement their plan to land their landing force from February 24, 2022. It would be suicide for them," Kovalchuk noted.

He emphasized that the command keeps counterforces on alert and is ready to use weapons, so the enemy ships are far away, out of the damage zone. Mined approaches from the sea have also been prepared for them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed groups of Russians and enemy equipment on the Kinburn Spit.

Losses of personnel of the Russian troops on January 18 increased by 760 to 118,530 killed, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 helicopter and 14 artillery systems of the occupiers.

Earlier it was reported that anti-aircraft fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft in the Soledar area.