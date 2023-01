For 2022, the State Financial Monitoring Service has stopped financial operations and blocked funds equivalent to UAH 7.7 billion.

This is stated in the message of State Financial Monitoring Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine, as a unit of the financial intelligence of Ukraine, in wartime conditions, during 2022 took intensified measures of a practical and organizational nature to combat the legalization (laundering) of proceeds obtained through crime, the financing of terrorism, and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

First of all, with the aim of effectively sanctioning the actions of a terrorist country, State Financial Monitoring Service makes maximum efforts aimed at depriving the Russian Federation of its financial and economic potential to continue bloody aggression in Ukraine and the inevitability of full compensation for all the damage caused by their bloody actions on our land.

In turn, within the framework of operational activities, for 2022, the State Financial Monitoring Service sent 934 materials to law enforcement agencies (including 550 generalized materials and 384 additional generalized materials).

In the specified materials, the amount of financial transactions that may be related to the legalization of funds and the commission of a criminal offense amounts to UAH 75.7 billion.

For 2022, the total amount of financial transactions stopped by the State Financial Monitoring Service and blocked funds is equivalent to UAH 7.7 billion.

Currently, the main activity of the State Financial Monitoring Service is establishing channels of financing of persons who may be associated with military aggression by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in relation to Ukraine, including sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

For example, in 2022, the State Financial Monitoring Service sent 342 materials to law enforcement agencies regarding the financial transactions of persons in respect of whom there are reasonable suspicions that they are collaborators/traitors and may be connected with the military aggression of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the State Financial Monitoring Service detected suspicious transactions worth UAH 103.2 billion, which is a third more than in 2020.