In 2022, compared to 2021, the Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) reduced the production of commercial iron ore by 33% to 2.888 million tons (against the plan of 3.3 million tons).

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2022, the Ternivska mine produced 770,000 tons of ore, the Kozatska mine - 783,000 tons, the Pokrovska mine - 582,000 tons, and the Kryvorizka mine - 753,000 tons.

In December, output of commercial iron ore at the Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant amounted to 129,000 tons against the plan of 150,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant produced 4.3 million tons of commercial iron ore, while 2.016 million tons of ore were sold for export.

The Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant is one of the largest underground iron ore mining enterprises in Ukraine, which includes the Kozatska, Pokrovska, Kryvorizka, and Ternivska mines.

99.88% of shares of the iron ore plant belong to Starmill Limited (Cyprus).

The enterprise is controlled by the Metinvest group and the former owners of PrivatBank.