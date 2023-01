Authorities Have No Plans To Nationalize DTEK - President’s Representative In Rada Venislavskyi

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Fedir Venislavskyi, assures that the authorities have no plans to nationalize the DTEK energy holding.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"According to my information, there are no such plans (for the nationalization of DTEK). There are plans to nationalize those enterprises that will really go to strengthen the security and defense sector. We are talking about this, there will be many concrete steps in this direction," he said.

Venislavskyi himself considers it necessary to nationalize gas distribution companies and operators of electricity distribution systems (oblenergos) from the point of view of the strategic interests of the state.

The parliamentarian is sure that such companies can bring income to the state without large investments.

He also denied the existence of a confrontation between businessman Rinat Akhmetov, who owns DTEK, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2022, System Capital Management (SCM), owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov, decided to abandon the media business.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM's shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

The full text of the interview is available at the link: