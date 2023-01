President’s Representative In Rada Venislavskyi Claims Several Dozen MPs May Lose Citizenship Of Ukraine

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Fedir Venislavskyi, has said that several dozen parliamentarians could lose their citizenship of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I don't have information. Say five or ten or twenty people... I think somewhere within that framework. There definitely are several dozen such people," he said, answering the question of how many MPs can lose citizenship.

Some MPs have been permanently abroad since the start of the full-scale invasion, he said.

He considers permanent residence abroad and the loss of citizenship the only effective mechanism for losing the parliamentary mandate at the moment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 13, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of parliamentarians Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin (previously part of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and non-factional parliamentarians Andrii Derkach and Andrii Aksyonov.

