The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro rose to 46.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the updated information, the Russian missile that hit the Dnipro high-rise building claimed 46 lives. 11 people have not yet been identified, the same number remain missing. Identification continues," he wrote.

Also, the head of the military administration noted that 80 people were injured.

In hospitals in the city, 24 victims are currently under the supervision of doctors.

Three are in serious condition, among them a 9-year-old girl.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, the State Emergency Service completed search and rescue operations at the site of a missile strike in Dnipro.

The State Emergency Service reported 44 killed, including 5 children, and 79 injured persons, of which 16 were children.

On January 14, during a massive Russian missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, the entrance of an apartment building in Dnipro was destroyed.