On January 18, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 10 Russian invaders and enemy equipment on the Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv Region.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the nationwide telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue combat training in the positions that the enemy occasionally takes there to attack the Ochakiv direction. Our work is quite effective and over the past day there is the destruction of automotive equipment and up to 10 enemy units. This suggests that there is no peace there for them," she said.

However, Humeniuk noted that while the occupiers have a land corridor, they can replace the forces that are being transferred from the left-bank part of the Kherson Region.

Thus, the enemy can strike at the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces Ye said that now it is impractical to liberate the Kinburn Spit, it will be possible to completely de-occupy this coastal territory only during the liberation of the entire territory of the Kherson Region.