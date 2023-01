President’s Representative In Rada Venislavskyi Believes That War Will End Before 2024 With Return Of Crimea A

Fedir Venislavskyi, the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, believes that Ukraine will win the war with the Russian invaders before the end of 2023 and will liberate all the occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I think that by the end of 2023 we have every chance to end the war and liberate all the occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas," the MP assured.

According to him, Russia has not achieved the goals that it set before the invasion, and will no longer be able to do so.

Venislavskyi believes that Russia can demonstrate some situational tactical improvements in its position in certain areas of the front, but they will be temporary, "until Ukraine receives the possibilities and capabilities that will ensure us the further liberation of the territories."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov predicted Ukraine's exit to its administrative borders as of 1991 (including Donbas and Crimea) by the summer of 2023.