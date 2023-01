16 people injured in a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv Region, as of Thursday morning remain in hospitals.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that as a result of the tragedy in Brovary, 16 people remain in hospitals, six of whom are children.

"There are no serious, thank God, the state of health of all victims has stabilized. They are all moderate in severity. At this point, we have no need for medical supplies. Yesterday and this morning, we keep the necessary need with doctors, but so far we have everything. Special attention is paid to children who have received serious burns, but their health condition is satisfactory," Kuleba said.

He noted that on January 18, at about 5 p.m., information on the incident was fully summarized and communicated with all people who addressed the coordination headquarters.

At this point, there is no information on the missing.

Since the morning of January 19, utilities have been working on the spot.

A large number of workers are involved, who, with the permission of investigators, clean up the scene.

Also from today, repairs will begin in the damaged apartment building.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said that the kindergarten was destroyed and this year it would not work.

From next week, parents will decide which kindergartens their children will be transferred to.

Teachers will remain at work and work remotely with the preservation of wages.

"Separately, I also want to say that today the Brovary administration, the mayor of the city, together with council members, will decide on the allocation of material assistance to the families of the victims. It is planned to allocate UAH 200,000. It is also planned to work separately with educators - they will also be allocated a separate prize," said Kuleba.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three days of mourning was announced in Brovary due to the death of people as a result of a helicopter crash.

The State Emergency Service completed search and rescue operations at the scene of the crash in Brovary; 14 people were killed, of which 1 child, 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

Among the killed on board the helicopter were Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.

On January 18, a helicopter fell on the kindergarten building in Brovary.