11 People Still Missing After Russia's Missile Attack On Dnipro - Police

11 people are still missing after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk Region has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the police accepted more than 560 statements on the fact of a missile strike on a house in Dnipro.

420 of them relate to damaged property, 43 to damaged cars, another 10 to damaged administrative buildings.

"Police also recorded and checked reports of missing people. Each statement was worked out - so far 11 people remain obscure," the National Police said.

Now 10 investigative and operational groups are working at the scene of the tragedy, which conduct an inspection of apartments and accept applications from the owners of damaged property.

Anti-people groups of police also work in order to prevent thefts from temporarily abandoned dwellings.

Investigative measures to document the consequences of the missile strike continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, the State Emergency Service completed search and rescue operations at the site of a missile strike in Dnipro.

39 people were saved, 44 people were killed, including 5 children, 79 people were injured, of which 16 were children.

On January 14, during a massive Russian missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, the entrance of an apartment building in Dnipro was destroyed.