Asset Recovery Agency Buys Largest Package Of War Bonds Since Beginning Of War - For UAH 370 Million

The National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency) has spent another UAH 370 million on the defense needs of the state - the largest amount of seized funds since the beginning of a full-scale war, directed by the agency to purchase war bonds.

This is stated in the Asset Recovery Agency’s message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, thanks to the purchase of bonds, more than UAH 1.2 billion has been transferred to the budget, as well as more than UAH 300 million outside the use of the securities instruments.

The current (5th) bond package was purchased thanks to the funds from the sale of seized ammonia of Russian origin at auction.

The corresponding batch of raw materials with a volume of 10,000 tons was sold last November at an auction, during which the initial price increased by 26%, or by UAH 77 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is counting on financing the post-war reconstruction of the country primarily due to confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs.

In July, the Prosecutor General’s Office secured the seizure of assets of Russian and Belarusian businessmen in Ukraine for UAH 33 billion.