In the first 15 days of the new year, Ukraine shipped 2.3 million tons of agricultural products.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is less than it was in 18 days of December: then the mark of crossing the volumes of Ukrainian agricultural products amounted to 3.6 million tons. In total, 41.3 million tons of agricultural products have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war, of which wheat - almost 9 million tons, corn - 16.7 million tons. The third position in deliveries is sunflowerseed oil with an indicator of 3.4 million tons.

Corn was sent in the largest amount in the first half of January - 1.1 million tons. This is 500,000 tons less than in the 18 days of December. The tonnage of wheat supplies has actually decreased by half and amounts to 437,000 tons. Meal and soybeans in terms of shipments in the 15 days of January were in the third position. They have the same number of deliveries - 199,000 tons of each crop," the report said.

In the total volume of shipments for January 15, corn occupies 48.29% of crops, 18.76% - wheat, 8.56% - meal, 8.54% - beans, 6.36% - sunflowerseed oil, 4% - sunflower seeds, 3.11% - barley, 1.89% - rapeseed, 0.47% - soybean oil.

At the same time, 1.7 million tons of agricultural products were sent by ports (sea and river) in the first half of January, 486,000 tons by rail, and 166,000 tons by cars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, according to preliminary data, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms decreased by 35% to USD 44.1 billion.