The founder of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, wants to strengthen his position surrounded by Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to occupy a high state post.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Prigozhin wants to realize his "dream" through the participation of the "Wagnerites" in the war in Ukraine.

"Due to the actions of PMC Wagner in Syria and Africa, the hundreds of crimes against humanity that his mercenaries committed, no one from the West wants to have cases with Prigozhin. He became a toxic face to the entire civilized world. Therefore, he concentrated his efforts on the war in order to be together with his people in the main positions surrounded by Putin. These are steps for its survival - strengthening positions, and then occupying high positions," said Andrii Cherniak, representative of the Defense Intelligence, in a message.

According to Cherniak, now in the Kremlin there is a tough struggle for power and for a place near Putin.

Prigozhin is trying to prove himself the winner, and the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Federation is making desperate attempts to increase their own ratings.

According to the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this already affects the mood of the population of the Russian Federation and criticizes the military leadership for failures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians transferred the most professional units of the "Wagnerites" to Soledar, Donetsk Region, but the enemy still suffered significant losses and retreated.