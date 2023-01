In 2022, depositors of liquidated banks received a guaranteed refund from the Deposit Guarantee Fund for a total amount of UAH 5,832.6 million.

The NBU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Fund did not stop paying guaranteed compensation for a day. However, with the deployment of hostilities, we received a new challenge - to ensure the possibility of remote payments of guaranteed reimbursement without visiting the branches of agent banks. In a short time, the first agent bank implemented remote payments through its online services, and today there are four such banks," Natalia Rudukha, deputy managing director of the fund, was quoted in the statement.

Remotely, depositors received a guaranteed refund in the amount of UAH 1,605.6 million, which is about 30% of the total amount of payments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the entry into force of law No. 2180-IX "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Stability of the Deposit Guarantee System of Individuals," for the duration of martial law in Ukraine and within three months after its abolition or termination, 100% guarantees on bank deposits were introduced.

This means that the fund reimburses the full amount of deposits to depositors of banks recognized as insolvent for the duration of this norm.