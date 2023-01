The permanent mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun work at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"IAEA continues to expand its presence in Ukraine. Today, I launched the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission in Chornobyl (ISAMICH). Our experts will stay at all Ukrainian NPPs to provide vital nuclear safety & security assistance in these extremely difficult and challenging times," the agency's Director General said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, the IAEA mission began work at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (Varash, Rivne Region).

On January 16, the IAEA permanent mission began work at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (Mykolaiv Region).

Since September, the IAEA mission has been working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russia (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).