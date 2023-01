The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to destroy the Russian occupiers. On January 18, our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning briefing.

On January 18, AFU units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Terny, Verkhniokamiyanske, Soledar, Sil, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Paraskoviyivka in the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the enemy carried out 25 airstrikes and launched more than 85 attacks using MLRSes.

The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. No offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the areas bordering Ukraine. Certain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks.

In this way, the enemy demonstrates its presence near the state border. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling in the areas of settlements of Buchka in the Chernihiv Region; Popivka in the Sumy Region; Budarky, Zemlianka, Hatyshche, Zelene, Vovchansk, Ternova, Krasne, Kamiyanka, Chuhuyivka, Novomlynsk, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Ivanivka, Krokhmalne, Synkivka, Berestove, and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region, as well as Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the AFU near Druzheliubivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoyehorivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region.

Areas of 22 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire in the Bakhmut direction. Among them were Verkhniokamiyanske, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Mayorsk, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, and Druzhba.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired at Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, the enemy again shelled Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, 24 settlements were hit by artillery fire, in particular, Vremivka, and Novopil in Donetsk Region; and Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamiyanske, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, the areas of more than 20 settlements were shelled by rocket launchers and barrel artillery. Among them are Antonivka, Berehove, Vesele, Kachkarivka, Yantarne, and Kherson. Casualties among civilians were reported.

During the past day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas and three strikes on the positions of the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile systems.

An enemy Ka-52 helicopter and Merlin-VR unmanned aerial vehicle were also shot down.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the AFU hit three control points, five concentration areas of the occupiers, one ammunition depot, and two other important enemy objects during the day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 18, the AFU destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and an experimental reconnaissance UAV Merlin-VR.

During the past day, January 17, the Ukrainian military eliminated 820 invaders, destroyed nine Russian tanks and shot down an enemy plane.

Earlier, it was reported that anti-aircraft fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft in the Soledar area.