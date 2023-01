In Order For War In Ukraine To End Russia Must Lose - German Chancellor Scholz

Russia must be defeated to end the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This was reported by Deutsche Welle on Wednesday, January 18.

Russia has already completely failed in achieving its imperialist goals, but Ukraine is defending itself with exceptional courage, Scholz said.

"Russia must be defeated in order to end the conflict in Eastern Europe. That is why we, together with our partners, constantly provide Ukraine with weapons systems," the German Chancellor emphasized.

Scholz noted that Germany has also provided Ukraine with more than EUR 12 billion and will continue to support the country "as much as necessary."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland announced its readiness to transfer a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. For this, the country needs to obtain the permission of Germany.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, five countries are ready to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but they are waiting for Berlin to give the "green light".

On January 17, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz announced that Boris Pistorius became the new Minister of Defense of Germany.