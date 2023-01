12 Bodies Of Those Killed In Dnipro As Result Of Russian War Crime Not Yet Identified

In Dnipro, as of January 12, 12 bodies and body fragments found in the ruins of an apartment building, which was previously destroyed by a Russian missile attack, have not been identified.

This was reported by Nataliya Babachenko, adviser to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"The rescue operation ended yesterday. At this time, the Russian missile claimed 45 lives. 12 bodies and body fragments have not yet been identified. Only 3 people have been identified for the current day. 17 people remain missing - of course, they may be among those who have not yet been identified," she said on the air of the telethon.

Babachenko explained that people continue to apply to the hospital. For example, an 80-year-old woman did it yesterday. Therefore, the number of injured people increased to 80 people.

According to the adviser, two children remained orphans - a boy and a girl. But they have a grandmother and an uncle, and now they are arranging guardianship. Another girl is taken care of by her grandmother.

Approximately 400 people were left homeless as a result of the Russian attack.

"Of the 18 entrances to this building, four are already, most likely, unsuitable for living. However, experts will establish all this - starting from today, they will work there. There will be an examination, and then it will be clear whether more or fewer apartments are unsuitable for living," Babachenko emphasized.

Despite this, communications are already beginning to return to the house. At this moment, most entrances already have light and heating. However, it was not possible to return the water yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, January 14, during a large-scale air alert, a powerful explosion rang out in Dnipro. Later it turned out that it was a Russian missile that hit a residential apartment building.

According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the cause of the destruction of a residential building in Dnipro was the hit of a Kh-22 supersonic cruise missile.