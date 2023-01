Russia aims exclusively at war, no negotiations are possible. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Wednesday, January 18.

Podoliak recorded the message in response to another "speech" of the Russian dictator regarding the goals of the so-called "special operation". Putin said he launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine to, as he put it, "end the war."

In response, Podoliak wrote that "Putin is very predictable in his Orwellism."

"The SVO is an attempt to stop the war... War is peace... Slavery is freedom... The occupied lands of Donbas are a historical part of Russia under the wild name L/DPR. There will be no insight. Negotiations are impossible. Russia aims exclusively at war," Podoliak stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak wrote that there can be no agreements with the aggressor, as the Russian Federation commits crimes against humanity.

On January 16, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have no intention of entering the territory of Russia.

On January 9, Mykhailo Podoliak stated that Russia bears full responsibility for the war it started and the genocide of Ukrainians.