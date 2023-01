Canada will transfer 200 Senator APC armored vehicles to Ukraine. The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, January 18.

"Canada will transfer 200 Senator APC armored vehicles to Ukraine," Defense Minister Anita Anand said. We thank the allies," Yermak wrote.

Canada is providing Ukraine with 200 Canadian-made armored personnel carriers, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv, CBC writes.

"Today I am pleased to confirm our next military aid package. The armored vehicles are equipped with the most advanced, best-in-class technology and can easily be equipped with weapons. These vehicles also allow for the safe transportation of personnel and equipment," Anand emphasized.

The Minister of Defense of Canada said that Senator armored personnel carriers are being purchased from the Canadian company Roshel for USD 90 million.

"They are equipped with intelligent technologies that help soldiers detect threats early. The armor will also help protect troops when they cannot escape danger," Anand said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the United Kingdom announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Among other weapons, it included Challenger 2 tanks.

On January 14, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved the plan to send 12 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

On January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda, during a visit to Lviv, announced his readiness to provide a company of Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian military.