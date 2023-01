UN Secretary General Does Not See Prerequisites For End Of Russia's War Against Ukraine

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will not end in the near future. Guterres said this at the Davos summit, The Guardian reports on Wednesday, January 18.

The UN Secretary General said that today the geopolitical gap is different than in the Cold War, because in the past there were two blocs with clear rules of interaction. Although they caused each other trouble, they had mechanisms to stop the threat.

"I don't see an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war in the near future, unfortunately. I don't yet see the possibility of serious peace talks between the two sides," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary General also noted that conflicts are more dangerous today because there are fewer mechanisms to stop them from getting out of control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, representative of the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, said that the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, had given the commander of the occupying forces in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, the task of capturing Donbas by March.

On January 16, a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Russian invaders may try to launch a new major offensive.

On January 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia was preparing for a long-term war and was putting the economy on "war tracks".