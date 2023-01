Interior Ministry Names 9 Deceased Who Were On Board Of Helicopter That Crashed In Brovary

The Ministry of Internal Affairs named 9 deceased who were on board the helicopter that crashed in Brovary (Kyiv Region). This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on January 18, the following people were killed in the line of duty:

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi,

his first deputy Yevhen Yenin,

State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych,

deputy head of the patronage service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Tetiana Shutiak,

head of the directorate for ensuring protection of the internal security department of the National Police, police lieutenant colonel Mykhailo Pavlushko,

leading inspector of the Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mykola Anatskyi,

commander of the aircraft - the instructor of the special purpose aviation squadron on helicopters Oleksandr Vasylenko,

pilot of the special purpose helicopter squadron Kostiantyn Kovalenko,

on-board mechanic of the special purpose aviation squadron on helicopters, ensign of the civil protection service Ivan Kasyanov.

The team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs expresses its condolences to all relatives and friends of those who were killed as a result of this terrible tragedy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Brovary on Wednesday, January 18, in the morning, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service fell on the territory of a kindergarten where children and employees of the institution were.