New Wave Of Mobilization In Russia Will Take Place With Increased Attention To Residents Of "Central Regions"

In Russia, a new wave of mobilization will be accompanied by increased attention to the residents of the so-called "central regions" of the country. Also, "volunteer patrols" are being organized in Moscow, which are supposed to prevent the crowding of people in order to prevent protest actions. This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence.

Thus, it is assumed that the new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation will be characterized by increased attention to the population of the so-called "central regions" of the country.

"In particular, groups of military commissariats’ employees are arriving at enterprises in the capital of the Russian Federation to conduct "campaign activities" among employees," the report says.

It is reported that these measures are accompanied by moral pressure and, in some places, intimidation of people. In general, military commissars are most interested in men aged 40-55 who have served in the army and have certain military specialties.

"Another type of "duty" for Moscow residents is to participate in "volunteer patrols". For this purpose, groups of 3-5 people are formed to patrol central streets, squares, places near subway stations and large shopping centers," the Defense Intelligence reported.

It is noted that their task is to prevent the gathering of people in the number of more than 20 people in order to prevent possible protest actions.

In addition, in Russia, pressure is exerted on the owners of commercial enterprises and private entrepreneurs to make "voluntary" donations for the benefit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

"In some places, the amount of such levies reaches several million rubles. This, in turn, forces entrepreneurs to reduce the costs of business development and employee salaries. In many cases, business owners are forced to reduce the number of maintained establishments and the volume of services," Defense Intelligence noted.

Campaigning work is also carried out aimed at foreign citizens, primarily migrants from the former republics of the USSR. Thus, men of conscription age who apply to the authorities to obtain citizenship of the Russian Federation are offered to sign a contract for military service to resolve the issue of obtaining citizenship automatically.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the National Security Committee, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that the Russian Federation would announce a new mobilization within a week or two.

Meanwhile, the General Staff spoke about Russia's plans - due to failure to achieve its strategic plans in 2022, it will switch to waging a war of attrition.