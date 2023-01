Aurum Group Will Start Mass Production Of Products For Ukrainian Railway, Which Historically Were Produced In

The Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum, which exports products to Eastern Europe and the Middle East, has developed a project and in 2023 plans to mass-produce products for the railway industry, which were previously produced only in Russia.

This was reported by the company's press service.

"Currently, the Group's enterprises are aimed at introducing the production of spare parts and components, which previously were monopolizedly supplied to Ukraine by manufacturers of the aggressor country. Today, thanks to our professional team, we have the opportunity to continue supporting the country's economy and the families of our employees," said Aurum Group director general Andrii Zhariy.

As previously reported, according to the results of work in the waryear of 2022, the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum paid taxes in the amount of about UAH 90 million, provided jobs for 925 employees.

The main areas of activity of Aurum Group are wagon building, rolling stock repair, railway freight transportation, industrial pump construction, chemical industry, real estate and agriculture.